DIY dog grooming during COVID pandemic inspires new book

By Kemberly Richardson
NEW YORK CITY -- Drastic times called for drastic measures this spring when dog owners took grooming into their own hands during the shutdown.

However, the DIY grooming skills of dog owners made for some pretty fascinating before-and-after photos - which inspired one woman to create a new book.

"Scruffy: Our loyal pandemic pooches and the good, the bad, and the crazy haircuts we gave them" is a light-hearted new book by Shelley Ross.

It features a wacky gallery of before-and-after shots when many grooming shops shut down this year.

The pooches span the globe. Ross came up with the idea in mid-March while she stayed at home on the Upper West Side.

"This was a one-man band, sent out photo releases, tracked down dogs, waited for photo releases to come back from Hong Kong, Australia," Ross said.

One-hundred percent of the profits from the book go to FDA-authorized COVID research for the sickest patients.

The book also reflects on how many people got through the unprecedented time with the help of their furry friends.

"It was a real metaphor for our courage, our resilience and our hope," Ross said.

