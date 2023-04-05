6 long-term foster pups in Wake County need forever homes

These dogs have been in the care of Perfectly Imperfect Pups for almost a year -- if not more.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some "Perfectly Imperfect Pups" are looking for their forever homes.

The special needs dog rescue in Wake County is asking for help to find homes for six of its long-term dogs.

The average time an adult dog spends in a shelter is 43 days.

Ozzy is one of those dogs. He's a 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix and has been looking for his forever home for 11 months.

"I'm definitely going to miss him, especially when you've had a dog for this long," said Christina Serafino, who has been providing a foster home for Ozzy.

Serafino said she'd "really love to see him go to a family that can run around with him and have a lot of fun with him."

The rescue said some of these dogs, but not all, have special needs.

"These dogs shouldn't be in the rescue this long, they are all amazing dogs ... but for some reason, they are being overlooked," said Nicole Kinkaid, founder and director of Perfectly Imperfect Pups. "I think some believe if a dog is in the rescue this long then there must be something wrong with them and that is so far from the truth. The right family for them just has not come across their path."

If you think you might be a good fit, you can go here to learn more about the available dogs.

The rescue said finding homes for these pups will allow it to take in more dogs that need help.