Doja Cat drinks glass of wine on Fashion Los Angeles Awards carpet

Celebrities stepped onto the carpet at the Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

LOS ANGELES -- The Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, hosted by The Daily Front Row, honored some of the hottest names in the fashion industry over the weekend at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The event strives to celebrate creatives in the intersection between fashion and Hollywood.

Never one to shy away from a bold red carpet look, rapper Doja Cat took to the carpet in a fur coat paired with a glass of red wine. She presented her stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, with the Music Stylist of the Year award.

Kris Jenner ("The Kardashians"), Jennifer Garner, Law Roach and more also presented, honoring iconic stylists and fashion moguls throughout the night.

Honorees included Adir Abergel (Hair Stylist of the Year), Amelia Gray (Model of the Year), Anastasia Soare (Beauty Innovator of the Year), Bob Mackie (Lifetime Achievement Award), Elsa Hosk (Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year), Erin Walsh (Style Curator of the Year), Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God (Designer of the Year), Maer Roshan (Editor of the Year) and Rachel Goodwin (Makeup Artist of the Year).