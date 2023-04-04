Worker argument ends in deadly shooting at Durham Dollar Tree, police say

An argument between two employees led to one Dollar Tree worker being shot and killed Monday morning, Durham Police said.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An argument between two employees led to one worker being shot and killed Monday, Durham Police said.

Officers responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the Dollar Tree in the 1500 block of Glenn School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside the business.

The victim, identified as Byron Lamont Gainey, 35, of Durham, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he was shot by another worker.

Saquan Evans, 42, of Durham, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Evans is being held at the Durham County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Investigator C. Robinson at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29415 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

