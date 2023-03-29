Knightdale worker fatally stabbed initiated attack, police chief says

Police say 49-year-old Delevious Tejuan Gilbert was stabbed during a dispute with a coworker early Tuesday morning.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County District Attorney's Office has decided not to pursue immediate charges against a Raleigh man who fatally stabbed a co-worker in Knightdale.

The 43-year-old worker had been detained by Knightdale Police after a fight Tuesday at Core-Mark International on Spectrum Drive. He has been released from custody and is not being identified by police.

Delevious Tejuan Gilbert, 49, was found unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead by doctors at Wake Med's trauma center.

Knightdale PD said it believes the fight stemmed from an earlier altercation between Gilbert and the coworker on Monday and video footage suggests that Gilbert may have been killed in self-defense.

Knightdale police spent most of the day investigating, interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage of the incident. The findings were presented to prosecutors at the District Attorney's Office, who made the decision not to charge the coworker at this time.

The surveillance video was instrumental in piecing together the events. Knightdale PD said.

"The video footage of this incident played a crucial role in helping us determine what really happened," Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said. "It is apparent to us that Gilbert planned and launched an unprovoked attack against his coworker. Mr. Gilbert's intentions can be seen in the premeditated decision to arm himself and the vicious, calculated timing of the assault. Regrettably, these choices cost Mr. Gilbert his life."

Capps said investigators reviewed footage of an initial fight inside the warehouse area of the Core-Mark distribution center. The footage showed the two men in a verbal dispute and subsequent fistfight, while a third employee tries to break it up.

Capps said the altercation lasted just a few minutes and ended with the two men going their separate ways.

He noted that the incident was never reported to company managers or a law enforcement agency.

Video footage shows 'chilling' scene

Capps said the video of Tuesday's deadly fight was "much more chilling."

That footage, taken from an exterior camera, showed several employees entering and exiting an outdoor break area at the start of their morning shift. Gilbert and his coworker can be seen in the break area at the same time, but Capps said neither of the men appears to "initially converse, engage, or otherwise interact with one another."

After several minutes, Gilbert's coworker approaches the side door to leave the break area.

Gilbert suddenly retrieves an item from his pocket -- later revealed to be a metal rod -- and attacks his coworker from behind, striking him in the head several times and knocking the man to the ground.

Capps said Gilbert continues to attack his coworker on the ground. Another worker tries to separate the men but fails and heads inside, apparently to call for help.

During the struggle, the coworker gets Gilbert off him and is now on top. He is then seen "making several stabbing motions" toward Gilbert's side and torso.

The man then breaks free, stand to his feet, and moves away from Gilbert.

Other coworkers arrive and call 9-1-1. Capps said the video also captures the response and lifesaving efforts of emergency personnel.

The worker involved in the fight with Gilbert suffered deep lacerations to his head.

Police said the worker has been employed at Core-Mark for one year. Employee assistance is being offered to Core-Mark's workers and staff, as well as Knightdale first responders.

Knightdale Police added that they have maintained "close contact" with Gilbert's family to provide information and assistance as needed.

Capps said the case will remain open as investigators await final reports from the State Crime Lab, the Medical Examiner's Office, and the City-County Bureau of Identification.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.