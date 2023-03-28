Police say 49-year-old Delevious Tejuan Gilbert was stabbed during a dispute with a coworker early Tuesday morning.

Raleigh man in custody after coworker stabbed to death in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is in custody after a coworker was fatally stabbed, Knightdale Police said Tuesday.

Police said a workplace dispute led to the deadly incident. Knightdale officers responded to a "fight in progress" call about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning outside of a business on Spectrum Drive.

Police found Delevious Tejuan Gilbert, 49, unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Gilbert was taken to WakeMed's trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the 43-year-old suspect in custody.

Knightdale PD said it believes the fight stemmed from an earlier altercation between Gilbert and the coworker on Monday.

Investigators said video footage from the area has helped establish the sequence of events that led to Gilbert's death.

Knightdale PD said it is working with the Wake County District Attorney's Office to evaluate the evidence and determine the next steps.

"Incidents like these underscore the importance of workplace safety," said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps. "Managers and employees both play important roles in mitigating workplace violence. It is expected that companies will always take measures to mitigate foreseeable risks, employ sound policies, and provide proper training for their personnel. In turn, employees are expected to adhere to those policies and report violations that could lead to detrimental outcomes. A timely notification to company managers and law enforcement regarding yesterday's dispute may have prevented today's tragedy."

Capps said his detectives are finalizing interviews and plan to present their findings to the District Attorney later Tuesday.