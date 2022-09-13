New details emerge in arrest of UNC football player

New court documents reveal that an altercation between Chapman and his pregnant wife is what led to the arrest of the Tar Heels defensive back.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- New details were revealed in the arrest of North Carolina football player Don Chapman.

New court documents obtained Monday reveal that an altercation between Chapman and his pregnant wife is what led to the arrest of the Tar Heels defensive back.

Both Chapman and his wife, who were living apart at the time admit that a fight escalated when she threatened to commit suicide.

In a statement to police, Chapman says he took a gun away from her. He also admitted that she told him to leave but he refused because he was afraid she would kill herself.

His wife told police that after Chapman took the gun, he grabbed her by the neck and tried to punch her and then dragged her down the hall by her shirt.

Chapman is charged with trespassing, assault on a female and battery of an unborn child.

His wife has been charged with simple assault.