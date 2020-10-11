President Trump to hold campaign rally in Greenville this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump is expected to hold a 'Make America Great Again' rally in Greenville on Thursday; the announcement comes a day after the president's physician announced that he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19.
The Trump campaign announced Sunday that he would hold the rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, located at 400 Airport Road at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. Doors open at 10 a.m.
This will be President Trump's 15th official visit to North Carolina.
Trump previously campaigned in Charlotte where he laid out his vision for the America First Healthcare plan.
Prior to his visit to Charlotte, Trump held a rally in Fayetteville.
