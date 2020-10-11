President Donald Trump

President Trump to hold campaign rally in Greenville this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump is expected to hold a 'Make America Great Again' rally in Greenville on Thursday; the announcement comes a day after the president's physician announced that he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19.

The Trump campaign announced Sunday that he would hold the rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, located at 400 Airport Road at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. Doors open at 10 a.m.

This will be President Trump's 15th official visit to North Carolina.

Trump previously campaigned in Charlotte where he laid out his vision for the America First Healthcare plan.

Prior to his visit to Charlotte, Trump held a rally in Fayetteville.

ASK US: What are your voting concerns or questions as Election Day approaches?

The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgreenvilledonald trumpvote 2020campaignpresident donald trumprallynorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump insists he's free of COVID-19, ready for campaign trail
Dems, GOP give White House stimulus package offer bad reviews
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Holly Springs
Parts of central NC under marginal risk for severe weather
NCCU women's basketball team become Raleigh firefighters for the day
Cam Newton 'roaring' to play amid COVID-19 diagnosis, father says
Panthers beat Falcons in Atlanta for the first time since 2014, 23-16
LATEST: 1,719 COVID-19 cases reported in NC Sunday
Man's body found in Raleigh creek; police investigating
Show More
Texas man sues for $1 million after 2019 roping arrest incident
Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
Fayetteville woman shot, killed during dispute
Driver crashes, dies during chase with Highway Patrol trooper
Police investigating after man found dead in Durham
More TOP STORIES News