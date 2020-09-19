'We're going to fill the seat': President Trump tells Fayetteville crowd Supreme Court nominee will be a woman

At the top of 7 p.m., Trump kicked off his "Great American Comeback" airport rally with an ode to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"As we meet tonight, our nation mourns the loss of a legal giant Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg her landmark ruling, fierce devotion to justice and her courageous battle against cancer inspires all Americans," Trump said. "You may agree, you may not disagree with her but she was an inspiration to a tremendous number of people -- I say all Americans."
Not long after his eulogy to the Supreme Court Justice, Trump turned to Tillis before rallying his audience with chants to "fill that seat!"
"Now it says the President is supposed to fill the seat right? And that's what we're going to do we're going to fill the seat," Trump told the crowd.
Earlier in the day, Tillis confirmed his support for Trump.
"There is a clear choice on the future of the Supreme Court between the well-qualified and conservative jurist President Trump will nominate and I will support," he said.
During the rally, Trump promised to crowds that he will likely nominate a woman to fill the void left behind by Justice Ginsburg in the Supreme Court sometime next week.
"It will be a woman. A very talented, very brilliant woman. Who I haven't chosen yet, but we have numerous women on the list," Trump said.
The women currently on Trump's shortlist of Supreme Court nominees include Amy Coney Barrett and North Carolina native Allison Jones Rushing.
Among the full list are Allison Eid, Barbara Lagoa, Joan Larsen, Martha Pacold, Sarah Pitlyk, Margaret Ryan, Diane Sykes and Kate Todd.
Just hours before the event, President's Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden issued this statement:
"From calling our veterans and fallen soldiers 'suckers' and 'losers,' to purposefully downplaying coronavirus and failing to keep North Carolina's military families, schools, and communities safe, President Trump has shown North Carolinians that he is unfit to be Commander in Chief. Instead of laying out a clear plan to tackle the pandemic and safely reopen our schools and small businesses, he is backing a lawsuit that would rip health care protections away from 4.1 million North Carolinians with preexisting conditions, even as more than 119,000 North Carolinians have already lost their health coverage under his watch.
North Carolinians are paying the price - with their lives, their health care, and their jobs - for President Trump's inability to do his job. But, they have the power in this election to change course.
I will be a Commander in Chief who always lives up to our most sacred obligation to protect our men and women in uniform, and honors the sacrifice they and their families make. I will bring people together to expand access to health care for working families in North Carolina, tackle this pandemic, and build our economy back better."
The president recently campaigned in Winston-Salem and visited Wilmington to honor WWII veterans.
His campaign events have prompted concern from health officials as some attendees have refused to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin previously said he encouraged everybody attending the event to wear a mask and stay socially distant.
"I just encourage those who attend this to wear masks and stay socially distanced. Be responsible, because they have to return back into our community," Colvin told ABC11 the day before the campaign event.
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the outdoor gathering restrictions in effect with Gov. Roy Cooper's current Executive Order do not allow for enforcement when it comes to events related to First Amendment rights--such as protests or political rallies.
Still, Cohen said masks and social distancing were things that all leaders should be requiring in order to protect North Carolinians.