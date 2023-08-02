Governor Roy Cooper makes disaster declaration for Town of Dortches

The declaration will make it easier for the town to get more help.

DORTCHES, N.C. (WTVD) -- After two weeks of devastation for the Town of Dortches, Governor Cooper has issued a disaster declaration.

The declaration will make it easier for the town to get more help, since the initial damage assessment of the tornado was not enough to qualify for federal help.

It also will authorize funding to help with cleaning up debris and other emergency responses.

Even though there is still so much work to do Mayor Jackie Vick has seen the community unite together.

"Out of all the bad you can see, there's a lot of good. This brought people closer together. They met neighbors down the street, in the area. It's just been heartwarming to see everybody pitching in, helping one another," he said.

Residents are encouraged to call or stop by town hall to share their exact needs. It will be open today from noon until six, and tomorrow from three until six.

Once Dortches officials hear from residents the state will coordinate the next steps for disaster relief.