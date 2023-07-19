The homeowners survived when the EF-3 tornado reduced their home to rubble. Diane Wilson reports.

'I don't have anything': Dortches residents survive as tornado reduces home to rubble

DORTCHES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A couple in a mobile home survived a frightening few moments when the EF-3 tornado that roared through Nash County destroyed their home, leaving nothing standing but the front-porch stairs.

It happened in a community off N. Halifax Road. The home that Mike Poythress purchased new, just last year, was ripped off the foundation by the howling winds and deposited nearby, leaving appliances, furniture, and vinyl siding strewn in a careless pile.

Poythress said he put his significant other in the bathtub and grabbed the dog. They went flying away with the home, the bathtub landing nearly 30 yards away.

"I was holding on to her nightgown, and my dog, and this is the results," Poythress managed to laugh amid the rubble. "We came out of it, but nothing we owned did."

Red Oak firefighters are helping Poythress go through his possessions and try to find items that are salvageable.

Poythress said the hardest part is trying to think about what happens next.

Poythress went to a hospital to get checked out before returning to his property. His significant other, Deborah, was "pretty banged up" and remains at a hospital.

Thankfully, she is expected to recover.

"I don't have anything to rebuild with," Poythress said. "This is it. Everything I had, was put into this home. The furnishings, the appliances, the house itself."

