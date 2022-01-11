1 killed, 1 injured in downtown Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting in downtown Raleigh.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Edenton Street and North East Street.

Raleigh Police Department has not identified the man or woman involved in the shooting.

The department has also not given any updates as to who may be responsible for the shooting.

Stay with ABC11 as we worth to gather more details about what happened.
