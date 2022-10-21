Dog rescued in Harnett County stars in Annie at DPAC

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former rescue dog stars as Sandy in the Broadway musical Annie at the DPAC

Addison was rescued from a shelter in Harnett County.

Trainer Bill Berloni, the animal trainer for the production, rescued the original Sandy back in the 1970's, when she was a day away from being put down.

"This could have been anyone dog had they give it a chance and now she Is a star. We try to get people to rescue as many animals as possible. She's the Best. She's so sweet. The audience adores her and everyone else loves her as well," Theatrical animal handler Mel Rocco said.

Addison will perform in the show through Sunday, October 23.