Dress for Success Triangle winter boutique sale happening this weekend

Designer clothes for 90% off at Dress for Success event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A winter boutique sale for Dress for Success Triangle is happening Friday and Saturday.

The event offers unemployed and underemployed women in the Triangle the opportunity to buy clothes from national retail brands and luxury designers all for up to 90 percent off.

This access to a new professional wardrobe can help women turn their luck around. In addition, the money raised at the event goes to career developments services like image coaching, job acquisition, training and networking programs.

This round of the Dress for Success Triangle winter boutique runs Friday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The event is being held at 1812 Tillery Place, Raleigh, NC, 27604.
