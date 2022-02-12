Driver in California arrested for allegedly doing 'donut' stunts with infant inside car, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver arrested for doing 'donut' stunts with infant in car, CHP says

COMPTON, Calif. -- A driver was arrested in Compton, California for allegedly performing dangerous "donut" stunts while an infant was inside the car, authorities said Friday.

The California Highway Patrol said the agency's helicopter first witnessed the suspect's Infiniti car doing "donuts" at a street takeover, and officers later found the child in the back seat, along with a nitrous oxide tank, balloons and a bottle of alcohol inside the car.

Authorities said an investigation determined the infant was still in the car when the driver was doing the spins.

CHP posted a photo on social media showing the child in a car seat and wrapped in a blue and white blanket. A Hennessy bottle that appeared to contain alcohol and the tank were also pictured.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, reckless driving and exhibition of speed, CHP said.

Authorities said the child, who was not injured, was taken to their mother and Child Protective Services was contacted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
comptonlos angeles countycaliforniaarrestchpreckless drivingchild endangerment
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
New job costs Durham man over $10,000 and there are more victims
Fort Bragg deployment impacts families and businesses in Fayetteville
Days are numbered for downtown Raleigh's iconic circular Holiday Inn
Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in
Body found outside 2 burning buildings in Harnett County
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine
Dino and Dragon Stroll arrives in Raleigh
Show More
Masks in schools debate intensifies as other states ease restrictions
New musical tells the untold Black history of Holly Springs
Gas prices could keep soaring as tensions rise between Russia, Ukraine
Durham moves forward with plans to add unarmed first responders
Man accused of multiple rapes in Fayetteville pleads guilty
More TOP STORIES News