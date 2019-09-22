driver killed

Driver killed in Harnett County crash

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was killed when a car went off the road and hit a set of trees early Sunday morning.

Harnett County deputies and Highway Patrol were called to the 1400 block of Main Street.

It appears a single vehicle went off the road, hit a set of trees and came to rest in a wooded area.

EMS declared the driver dead at the scene.

The fire department had to use chainsaws to cut and remove trees from around the car.

Main Street from Mitchell Road to Boykin Road is closed with detours as the investigation continues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countybuies creeklillingtonfatal crashharnett county newsdriver killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVER KILLED
4 charged after Fayetteville man found dead in car after shooting on Dunn highway
Raleigh man dies after car crashes into Raleigh lake
Man injured in US-1 chase, crash dies
Mother killed while driving to NC with her children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Karen forms in Atlantic Ocean
Health warning issued for potential meningitis case on Cumberland County college campus
Centerfest celebrates 45 years in Durham
Thomas' TD return helps NC State beats Ball State 34-23
Armstrong: Mountaineers are King of the Hill
Wake County inmate goes missing during work release
I-95 N open after 20-vehicle crash; no fatalities reported
Show More
Lanes reopen after water main break in Durham
Gov. Cooper requests additional disaster declaration for Dorian victims
3 shot in Benson overnight, police say
Student with autism given desk over toilet in bathroom
Bus driver arrested after child calls 911 to report her 'drunk'
More TOP STORIES News