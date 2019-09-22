Driver killed in Harnett County crash

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was killed when a car went off the road and hit a set of trees early Sunday morning.Harnett County deputies and Highway Patrol were called to the 1400 block of Main Street.It appears a single vehicle went off the road, hit a set of trees and came to rest in a wooded area.EMS declared the driver dead at the scene.The fire department had to use chainsaws to cut and remove trees from around the car.Main Street from Mitchell Road to Boykin Road is closed with detours as the investigation continues.