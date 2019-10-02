crime

Driver runs over 2 people in Fayetteville parking lot after saying he was 'going to kill everyone,' witness says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were hit by a car in a Fayetteville parking lot overnight, killing one and sending the other to the hospital.

It happened at Quick Stop Discount Tobacco on Grove Street around midnight.

The owner of the store told ABC11 an argument started the whole ordeal. He said he heard the driver say he was "going to kill everyone."

Surveillance video shows a man in a yellow car driving in circles and backing up at high speed, in what appears to be attempts to run over people in the parking lot.

Those people in the parking lot can be seen picking up objects like rakes and rocks to throw at and stop the driver.

When Fayetteville police officers arrived at the scene, the damage was done. Two people had been hit: one was dead, the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

Officers said they were investigating the case as a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time.

Fayetteville Police ask that anyone with information contact them at (910) 366-5853 or the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
