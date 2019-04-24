Drone saves kayakers during Spring Lake Water Rescues

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities in the Sandhills are dealing with a rise in river rescues.

By
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities in the Sandhills are dealing with a rise in river rescues.

The Spring Lake Fire Department rescued several stranded kayakers from the Little River over the past few days, deploying their new drone for extra support.

It sounds peaceful and size-wise, the Little River lives up to its name, but lately, it's been the source of a big safety issue in Spring Lake.

"It's changed and I think the Hurricane really affected it with the water being so high and all of the rain that we recently got," said Alex Tracey.

Tracey runs Spring Lake Outpost, a local river adventure company along the banks. Despite mandatory safety briefings, lessons and daily water checks, kayakers capsize and have to be rescued.

"I think what happens is people might not be experienced in the water and I think they just get nervous and scared," said Tracey.

Over the weekend, the Spring Lake Fire Department rescued seven people in two separate incidents. Firefighters deployed their boat, working all Monday morning to pull a family of five from the river.

But another water rescue took minutes, thanks to the fire department's new drone.

"These drones can fly a lot faster than walking though woods and going down to the river in a boat so just making eye contact and putting a visual image on somebody is key to this," said Drone Pilot Brandon Fitzhugh.

On Sunday, Fitzhugh spotted the stranded kayak and guided lifeboats to a missing woman.

"We had a lady stranded on a branch. The boat and I actually met at the same time," said Fitzhugh.

The fire department has only had the drone for a few months, but they're already looking at additional technology.

"We're going to be able to drop PFD's, radios and anything they need, flashlights and with this one, we're going to start a thermal camera to do nighttime operations," said Fitzhugh.

The extra gear will cost an extra $2,500 hundred but the lives they save are priceless.

"I can always put eyes on a target and find exactly where it is so somebody can get to them and try to make the save because what's at stake? Life..Life is always at stake," said Fitzhugh.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spring lakedroneswater rescuerescue
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New Wake County dress code aims for gender neutrality
UNC campus window broken during protest about racism, police conduct
'Looking for his hero!' Woman in search of kidney donor for husband
AJ Freund's parents charged after missing Crystal Lake boy's body found
More than 5,000 LSD doses found during arrest of Fayetteville pair
Troubleshooter: Pink phone mixup has Cary man seeing red
Duke's Angels Among Us 5K race, walk to be held April 27
Show More
2 men break into NC State sorority house, steal snacks
Boy, 6, killed when family says brick mantle collapsed on top of him
13-year-old dies after fight outside middle school in Houston
3 injured in shooting outside Sanford home
156 sickened by E. coli linked to ground beef
More TOP STORIES News