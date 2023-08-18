WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Harnett County woman charged in 2022 fentanyl overdose death

WTVD logo
Friday, August 18, 2023 6:59PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County woman is behind bars after the sheriff's office said she sold fentanyl to another woman who later died.

The case stemmed from a 2022 investigation into the overdose death of 36-year-old Tricia Goodwin, who died on Aug. 22, 2022.

On Thursday, Harnett County deputies arrested Deborah Elizabeth Underwood, 49 of Cameron. She was charged with death by distribution.

Underwood is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.

SEE ALSO: NC law that punishes drug dealers not widely used despite increase in overdose deaths

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW