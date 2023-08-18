Harnett County woman charged in 2022 fentanyl overdose death

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County woman is behind bars after the sheriff's office said she sold fentanyl to another woman who later died.

The case stemmed from a 2022 investigation into the overdose death of 36-year-old Tricia Goodwin, who died on Aug. 22, 2022.

On Thursday, Harnett County deputies arrested Deborah Elizabeth Underwood, 49 of Cameron. She was charged with death by distribution.

Underwood is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.

SEE ALSO: NC law that punishes drug dealers not widely used despite increase in overdose deaths