ESPN College Gameday brought in $4M of economic impact for Durham, sports group estimates

The Duke-Notre Dame football game at the end of September was a huge win for the City of Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ESPN College Gameday brought in a total of $4 million to the Bull City, according to the Durham Sports Commission.

Gameday broadcast live from Duke University on Saturday morning ahead of the Sept. 30 matchup between Duke and Notre Dame.

It was the first time (in more than 400 broadcasts) the country's premier pre-game show visited Durham and the first time Duke football was even featured on the program.

Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, the team came up short, losing 21-14 to the Fighting Irish. That game marks the only blemish on Duke's record, so far, this season.

But even before the game started, the City of Durham had already won.

Durham Sports Commission estimated the city's exposure on Gameday alone was worth between $20,000-2,000,000 in advertising. The group said that number is hard to estimate because 3-hour commercials don't exist.

An estimate that's a bit more grounded is the $4 million economic impact the game had on the city. That's based off the nearly 10,000 hotel room nights booked, and the money those thousands of visitors brought to different areas and businesses in the Bull City.