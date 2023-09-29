Fans excited as College GameDay visits No. 17 Duke for game vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday will make the 402nd time College GameDay has broadcast live from location. For the first 401 shows, Duke has not served as a host. Taking it a step further, the Blue Devils have never even been included in a matchup on the road or from a neutral site.

Saturday, that all changes, when the popular ESPN show sets up live in Abele Quad in front of Duke Chapel to preview the Blue Devils' game against Notre Dame.

"They've done such a good job here. They've got this marquee game. They beat Clemson early on to get themselves on the map. It's really good for the show. It brings a fresh energy for people to come out and see the entire extravaganza. It's not just a TV show for the people who come out, it's an experience," said College GameDay host Rece Davis.

"Just seeing people. (They) got their gear on, going for a jog, going to class. This is what college football is. And I know this hasn't been the norm here in Durham but you just feel the energy. Walk around (and) everybody's into it," said Steve Coughlin, known as "Stanford Steve" on the show.

Coughlin, a former tight end for Stanford, spoke glowingly of the Triangle, and he noted he's already enjoyed meals at The Original Q Shack and Angus Barn.

"I think this is one of the best areas in the country, if not the best. The Triangle brings everything. The idea of big cities and going to those places, call them your NFL towns, there's nothing like the energy of a college campus," said Coughlin.

Duke, ranked 17th in the Associated Press poll, is off to a 4-0 start, winning each game by at least three scores -- one of only three Top 25 teams to do so (No. 2 Michigan, No. 7 Washington.

"It was just a huge momentum switch, and they kept things going," said freshman Gavin Wilde of Duke's season-opening upset of Clemson.

Friday, students and fans walked around the set, excited ahead of the big game.

"I think it's pretty cool. I feel like I'm very lucky as a freshman and GameDay comes. I'll definitely get there early," said freshman Nicholas Hurst.

"It's pretty powerful. We're all ready for the big game tomorrow. We just got to worry about winning and beating Notre Dame," added sophomore Jonathan Floid.

College GameDay begins at 9 a.m. and airs on ESPN. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on ABC11.

IF YOU'RE GOING

Duke said it will provide free parking and shuttles for guests visiting campus to attend the College GameDay broadcast, which airs live from 9 a.m. to noon.

Parking will be available from 6 a.m. Saturday at the GC parking lot between Yearby Avenue and Anderson Street. Buses and ADA-accessible vans will pick up passengers at the Yearby Avenue bus stop and drop off at the rear of the Allen Building on Flowers Drive.

Duke will also operate additional buses for students to attend College GameDay. The C1- East-West Campus buses and Swift Avenue shuttle will begin operations at 6 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. Buses can be tracked in real-time on TransLoc.

For those attending the game, public parking is available at these locations at no charge:

Chemistry Lot: On Circuit Drive - opens at 7 a.m.

Jogging Trail Lot: On Coach K Blvd./Hwy 751 - opens at 7 a.m.

Circuit Drive lots: On Circuit Drive - opens at 7 a.m.

Research Drive Garage: Research Drive near Erwin Road - opens at 2:30 p.m.

Parking Garage 1: Enter from Trent Drive **Visitor parking in this garage is only permitted for the Notre Dame and NC State games. - opens at 2:30 p.m.

GC/H lots: Between Yearby Avenue and Anderson Street - opens at 6 a.m. for College GameDay. Shuttles to West Campus are provided.

For additional game day information, click here.