Duke hospital shooting: Man in custody killed during scuffle with officers

Man shot, killed by officer at Duke University Hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after a shooting inside Duke University Hospital.

Around 11 p.m. a man in the custody of Durham Police Department who was being treated at the hospital was shot and killed by a Duke University police officer.

A spokesperson for Duke Health said the man took an officer's gun during a struggle and that's when the responding Duke officer shot him.

Hospital staff tried to save the man, but they were unsuccessful.

The officers involved were all wearing body cameras. That video along with witnesses to the event are all being reviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation.

No patients or hospital staff were injured. One Durham police officer was treated for injuries at the hospital and has since been released.
