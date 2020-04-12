Coronavirus

2 Duke doctors who postponed wedding due to COVID-19 exchange vows in impromptu ceremony

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Duke University Hospital doctors commemorated what would have been their wedding day prior to COVID-19 with an impromptu ceremony in the Duke Birthing Center.

OBGYN resident Dr. Shelun Tsai and Dr. Michael Sun, a resident in Duke Psychiatry's program, are both native New Yorkers.

Their planned nuptials were postponed due to coronavirus.

Friends and colleagues of the couple wanted the day to be special anyway and held a short ceremony to bring joy and hope in a stressful time for healthcare workers.

The "wedding party" designed a tissue paper bouquet and decorated a transportation cart with "Just Married" signs.

Tsai and Sun exchanged vows via Zoom in a ceremony officiated by a labor and delivery nurse. Their friends and family watched from Zoom as well.

The couple's plans for their originally scheduled wedding ceremony have been postponed until a later date, but their chosen day of April 11, 2020, will be a special one for them and their Duke wedding guests.
