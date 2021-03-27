Stray dog steals purple unicorn toy - repeatedly - from Dollar General; then gets adopted

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina dog is settling into his new forever home -- after getting attention for his shoplifting.He's about a year old and named Sisu. Instead of a cat burglar, he's earned the title of dog burglar.He repeatedly broke into a Dollar General in Duplin County, North Carolina -- and stole a purple unicorn.The store eventually called animal services, and the responding officer decided to buy the toy for him.On his adoption information -- the shelter said Sisu, "knows sit, lay, heel and loves unicorns from Dollar General."Now, he's stolen someone's heart, and he and his toy have found a new family.