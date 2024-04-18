Shamrock the golden retriever puppy was born bright green, stained in the womb

Golden retriever Shamrock was born in Florida, and when she was a puppy he was a vibrant shade of... green?

CHICAGO -- A very special golden retriever puppy was born an unusual, vibrant shade of green.

Named Shamrock, the little lady came into the world in Florida, often called the "Key Lime State" for its renowned key lime pies.

Her Carole Debruler of Golden Treasuers Kennel said she was stained in the womb by a green bile pigment called Biliverdin. It's a rare, but not unheard of, condition that fades over time.

Debruler took to TikTok to tout the tinted tot to the tune of millions of views.

Now, after more than six weeks, Shamrock looks more like her littermates. And she has no clue about all the attention she's gotten on social media.

CNN contributed to this report