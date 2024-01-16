Homeless man rescues puppies, leaves them at area shelter with touching note

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A litter of puppies made their way to a Fayetteville animal shelter, thanks to the kind heart of a homeless man.

Fayetteville Animal Protection Society said it found the puppies at its doorstep after storms earlier this month. The shelter posted pictures of the puppies and a letter they had with them.

The letter purports to be written by a homeless man who knew the puppies' mother. When he saw she had been hit by a car and killed, he went searching for her puppies. He found them and thought their best chance for survival was to be given to the animal shelter.

"To this compassionate individual, wherever you are, we want you to know that your act of kindness has not gone unnoticed. Your empathy in the face of adversity gives us hope and inspiration," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "We promise to honor your selfless gesture by providing these puppies with the love and care they deserve."

The shelter posted a video of the puppies Tuesday. The litter contains five black colored puppies -- three boys and two girls. Workers at the shelter believe they're around seven weeks old.

Anyone interested in helping these puppies should contact Fayetteville Animal Protection Society.

Below is the full content of the handwritten note that was found with the puppies at the shelter:

"Please help! I found these puppies sadly after noticing a local stray dog that I would often feed when I could, dead by the road. She had been hit by a car. I knew from feeding her that she had puppies somewhere and after searching where I would usually see her I found them. I'm sorry for leaving them like this but I myself am homeless and cannot afford to care for them. My heart shatters for them and their mother. I just want them to be given the chance their mother like myself, was never given. Please do not think poorly of me but it felt wrong leaving them alone in the cold waiting on a mother that would not be coming home. Sincerely, nameless man."