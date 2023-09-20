Durham breaks ground on more affordable apartments

City leaders gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking for apartments slated to open on Hardee Street.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of northeast central Durham is undergoing renovations right now and the final product will be new places to live for half the price.

It will have standard amenities like a clubhouse, storage and laundry.

This is separate from public housing because they use a tax credit.

The development is targeted for renters at 60% below of the area median income, so the rents depending on the bedroom size of the income of the resident can range from at the lower end at 30% AMI around $440 all the way to about $1,320 in the higher end.

Those familiar with the area say this will bring a sense of security to people in the area.

"People that have been here for a while and want to continue to live here should have a place that they can afford to live. Here they're being continuously displaced and this that's coming up 132 units of fordable housing will help head us in the right direction of putting a counter in a stop to that," said one official.

All apartments are also expected to have free internet and people will be able to move in as early as 2025.