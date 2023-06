The first lot for the online auction will end Monday, June 19.

City of Durham's annual online auction accepting bids on used vehicles & equipment

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Durham is holding its annual online auction.

The auction features used vehicles including fire trucks, garbage trucks, and police cruisers available for anyone to purchase.

Bids are being taken online on westerauction.com through Monday, June 19th. The first lot will close at 6 p.m.