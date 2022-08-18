Residents forced from homes after Durham apartment fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham firefighters were called out to reports of a fire at Crossings at 501 apartments. This is off Garrett Road near 15-501.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke filling the air, but quickly put out a fire that was in the roof area.

Crews were actually on the scene Wednesday after responding to a small fire that was caused when maintenance was being done in one of the lower level apartments.

Four apartments were impacted in the most recent fire. Two of them are occupied by residents who were placed in a hotel last night because of the fire on Wednesday.