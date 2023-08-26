1 injured in Durham armed robbery, suspects at large; deputies

Durham Police Department released new crime data for the Bull City during a City Council meeting Thursday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday morning.

The robbery happened just before noon in the 1700 block of South Miami Boulevard. According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, a witness told deputies a man who was walking through the parking lot of a convenience store was approached by two men wearing masks and were armed with guns.

The men demanded the victim's wallet and jewelry, before firing a shot that grazed him in the leg. The men took the victim's jewelry, wallet, and cell phone before running away in a white four-door Ford F150 pickup truck with 30-day tags.

the victim was taken to the hospital with what deputies described as a minor injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Durham County Sheriff's Office by calling (919)-560-0900.

