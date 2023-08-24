Durham crime report shows dip in violent crime, increase in shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department released new crime data for the Bull City during a City Council meeting Thursday.

Chief Patrice Andrews presented the new data at a work session at City Hall.

The data showed violent crime in Durham dipped 7% year-over-year from the 2nd quarter of 2022, but the usage of guns has increased. Shootings were up 20% in the same time period, but fortunately, the number of people shot actually decreased.

ABC11 NEIGHBORHOOD SAFETY TRACKER | ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood.

Andrews chalked that up, in part, to luck.

"I think that what we're seeing is people more determined to shoot in broad daylight and to shoot that person as soon as they see them. And that doesn't always end up in a gunshot wound itself, but it increases our incidence," Andrews said.

Andrews added she's particularly proud of the work her officers have done solving crimes and clearing cases, despite lingering staffing shortages. Durham's homicide clearance rate, for example, is more than 82% so far this year -- well above the national average.

"There's nothing that can ever bring their loved one back, for sure. But just knowing that there is someone that's going to answer for that, for taking their loved one away, that that means I think a lot," Andrews said.

Property crime, meanwhile, continues to rise in Durham, up 20% across the board since Q2 of 2022. Once again, motor vehicle thefts led the way in that category, up a whopping 153% compared to last year. Andrews said it's particularly distressing that more kids are getting involved in vehicle thefts, and mentioned one instance earlier this year in which an off-duty DPD officer was shot at by a juvenile trying to steal a car.

SEE ALSO | 'Let's not throw them away': Addressing recent increase in juvenile crimes in the Triangle

"They're fortunate that that officer didn't have their gun on them," she said. "I mean, you know, because they're they're playing adult games and that's just not something that you want to do. And, you know, our kids, we need to figure out why they're doing these things."

City Council praised the work of DPD after the presentation, and said by in large, the update was a step in the right direction.