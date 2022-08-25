Durham Human Services hold vaccine clinics ahead of start of school

Thursday in Durham, health leaders made it easy for families to get up to date with their students' vaccines ahead of the new school year by going down to the Human Services Building to get their shots.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thursday in Durham, health leaders made it easy for families to get up to date with their students' vaccines ahead of the new school year by going down to the Human Services Building to get their shots.

This includes making sure they have their COVID-19 vaccines

A new CDC study shows nearly 80% of North Carolina children younger than 17 who were tested had COVID-19 antibodies. The study tracks the percentage of people with antibodies against a virus in their blood.

As students prepare to head back, health leaders are urging parents to take caution. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children accounted for 15% of new cases last week.

This school year will look a lot different as the state is asking families to rely on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many districts are only recommending that face masks be worn in school.

"It's super important for us; my daughter is medically complex, so it just adds a lot of stress to know that she could come down with COVID, but getting her vaccinated lets me know that I'll have protected her the best I can and will let her interact freely on the preschool settings," said Laura Rosenberg, who brought her daughter to get her second COVID-19 shot Thursday morning.

There will be another opportunity to get your child vaccinated in Durham on Sept. 15.