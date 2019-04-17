durham explosion

Durham businesses near gas explosion want their customers back

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Businesses near the gas explosion are asking customers to come back.

A week after the deadly blast, Fergus Bradley, owner of Maverick's Smokehouse and Taproom, said the now-empty parking lot behind the blast is keeping people away.

Crews closed the parking lot as they investigate what happened.

"We're here. We're open," Bradley said. "The restaurants and the stores in the immediate vicinity have suffered a loss."

The loss of customers magnifies an issue that businesses in and around Brightleaf Square said they have been dealing with for years as the area grows: limited parking.

READ MORE: Full coverage of the deadly Durham explosion

Bradley said it's been a turnoff to customers and may have led to some shops going out of business.

The empty parking lot behind the explosion site and the packed lot across from it are owned by Brightleaf Square.

Bradley's bar is not considered part of Brightleaf, so his customers have to pay.

"People are looking to get their parking validated. It can be confusing for diners and shoppers to understand the difference between one store and the next. Whether or not it's affiliated with Brightleaf Square," Bradley said. "That's not easily understood when they arrive down here."

On Wednesday, Bradley said area businesses met with the city about the problem.

City officials told ABC11 that they plan to address the issue as well as work with county leaders to determine what financial resources each business affected will need.



And then there's community support.

Staff at Alliance Behavioral Healthcare went door-to-door in the Brightleaf area offering emotional support for people traumatized by the explosion.

"Once the shock begins to wear off of what happened, a lot of the feelings of fear and apprehension, concern and sadness begin to set in," Ann Oshell said. "We just want to check on people and offer some help where people might need it."

Alliance Healthcare said it wants to hear from people in the Brightleaf Square area who may feel anxiety, depression, or experience traumatic flashbacks from last Wednesday's explosion.

It is holding a community meeting at the Duke Memorial United Methodist Church.

It will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday and it's open to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhambarbusinessparkingdurham explosionrestaurants
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DURHAM EXPLOSION
New 3D images show Durham gas explosion moments after it happened
Three months after Durham explosion, cleanup continues
West Village tenants still living without windows months after explosion
Durham has 'emergency need' for blood donations after explosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News