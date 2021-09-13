Durham Center for Senior Life offers free respite care on weekends

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Inside the sunshine room, older Durham residents with dementia can mingle now that the Durham Center for Senior Life is offering free time on weekends.At the Durham Center for Senior Life, adults 55 years and older have every opportunity to remain active and engage with their peers.People living with dementia spend a lot of time dancing and mingling in the sunshine room."This program is very impactful to the community because it's going to help Steve, those who are experiencing dementia which is an area that we always wanted to touch," said Executive Director Seanyea RainsStarting this weekend, respite care will now be available for free to those living with a cognitive impairment so caregivers can get a break"Caregiving is a 24/7 job and caregiving doesn't stop on the weekends so we just want to make sure we can provide an opportunity for folks to take a break and put their loved ones in a really safe environment," said Melissa Black, Director of Dementia Care.From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, people can drop their loved ones off so they can run errands or attend events during the day."Just to know that you have a place that you can bring them to that is no cost to your family, to bring them somewhere they can be loved on here while you go out and do what you need to do on the weekend," said Black.Black says they are happy to provide to space and resources."Your loved ones want to drop you off at a place where you feel not only you're going to be safe, but you're going to be doing different activities that you may not do at home with wide group of people as well," she said.If you are interested in having your loved one participate here you can go ahead and contact the Durham Center for Senior Life and ask for Melissa Black.