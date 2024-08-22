Family of man with special needs who died in school parking lot speaks out: 'Took an innocent life'

A man admitted to leaving an adult with special needs inside a car all day, which ultimately led to his death.

A man admitted to leaving an adult with special needs inside a car all day, which ultimately led to his death.

A man admitted to leaving an adult with special needs inside a car all day, which ultimately led to his death.

A man admitted to leaving an adult with special needs inside a car all day, which ultimately led to his death.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pain of losing a loved one was written all over Geraldine Alshamy's face. Her grandson, Dontarius Batts, 25, was nonverbal and autistic. He had been under the care of Roger Inge, 55, for almost 10 years. He had even been on vacation with Inge's family before.

Alshamy and other loved ones can't understand why he would leave Batts in the car during an eight-hour work shift.

"You can't bring Dontae back," Alshamy said. "In your worst state of mind, they lock folks up for keeping animals in cars. Animals! You didn't see him more than an animal? You didn't stop to think this is a human being?"

There is no justice for this. Geraldine Alshamy

It's been two days since Batts was found dead in the parking lot of Cleveland High School. It's a tragedy his family said didn't have to happen. Since then, the family has launched an online fundraiser to pay for funeral expenses. According to them, Dontarius loved Roger.

"He would wear out a pair of blinds looking for him. They had to get safety procedures on the door because he was looking for him so much. That's the piece that's so painful," she said.

Batts was the youngest of 5 siblings. Tierra Blackston last saw her brother Sunday and was expecting him to return this weekend.

"I wish I would have taken a little more time with him," she said. "Had I of known it was going to be the last time."

Home services agencies told Eyewitness News before hiring caregivers, make sure they have verifiable references and a clear background check. They believe stories like this make potential clients hesitant in seeking out help.

"This is someone by all accounts that should have been someone that could have been trusted with their loved one," said Michelle Greer with Nurse Next Door Home Care Services.

That is what makes dealing with this situation so painful. Inge is now facing involuntary manslaughter charges. They trusted a caretaker with Dontae's life.

You took an innocent life. Geraldine Alshamy

It was the life of someone who loved you dearly and a family who trusted you with their most precious gift," said Alshamy.

Previous Story: Man with special needs dies inside car when caretaker goes to work second job