Adult with special needs dies inside hot car when caretaker goes to work second job, deputies say

A man admitted to leaving a special needs adult inside a car all day, which ultimately lead to his death.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man admitted to leaving an adult with special needs inside a car all day, which ultimately lead to his death. That man now faces involuntary manslaughter charges.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Roger Lee Inge Jr. was booked on the manslaughter charge and given a $25,000 secure bond.

Inge was employed as a caretaker of 22-year-old Dotarious Batts. Batts was an adult with special needs who could not care for himself.

On Tuesday, Inge drove Batts to Cleveland High School where Inge is also employed as a janitor. Inge told investigators that he left Batts inside his car with the windows up and engine off.

Inge said he began his shift at work around 8 a.m. At 10 a.m. he went back to the car to check on Batts. He said Batts was doing fine, so Inge went back to work.

He then did not check on Batts again until 4:17 p.m. At that point, Batts was dead.

Inge then called 911 and followed instructions from the emergency operator.