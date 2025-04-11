Blue Star Families opens Fayetteville chapter for active-duty military

The organization is a national nonprofit military family support network.

The organization is a national nonprofit military family support network.

The organization is a national nonprofit military family support network.

The organization is a national nonprofit military family support network.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- New support system for Fort Bragg's over 50,000 active-duty military personnel, and their families.

Blue Star Families, a national nonprofit military family support network, is launching a Fayetteville Greater Region chapter.

This will be the nonprofit's 13th chapter and first in North Carolina.

"Advocates for military families that have food insecurities. Programming for military spouses that have higher numbers than national average," Tate Johnson of Blue Star Families said.

The Fayetteville Greater Region chapter will serve military families in seven counties, Cumberland, Bladen, Harnett, Hoke, Moore, Robeson and Sampson.

