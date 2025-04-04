Hearing loud explosions? Live fire training is happening at Fort Bragg throughout April

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- You'll likely hear loud explosions near Fort Bragg throughout the month.

Field Artillery units from the 82nd Airborne Division will be conducting live fire training at the military installation, a news release said.

From Saturday through April 16, the 10th Marines Field Artillery Regiment will be training therefor their semi-annual section certifications, command post exercise and live fire training, also known as Operation Rolling Thunder.

Marines will also fire ammunition from Howitzers and HIMARS, which are rocket launchers, during this time.

"Although live-fire training can get very loud, it is critical to reinforce our defense capabilities and increase combat readiness," the military installation said in a news release.

There will be nighttime firing, but the number of rounds fired will be reduced.

All units will comply with requirements that prohibits them from:



Massing fires larger than battalion size between the hours of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. any day

Firing between the hours of 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday

