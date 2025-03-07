Proud family watches as Fort Bragg renaming ceremony honors WWII hero, 'grandpa'

The Fort Bragg Redesignation Ceremony at the XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters was held Friday morning. The largest U.S. Army installation is now named in honor of World War II veteran Roland L. Bragg.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The center of the military universe has officially been redesignated as Fort Bragg. It is one of the world's largest military installations and one military leader called it the lifeblood of our region.

"When the nation needs to project power on short notice, the first call comes to Fort Bragg," said Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, Commanding General and Senior Mission Commander of XVII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg.

Fort Bragg is known for its culture and ability to wage war. On Friday, the installation was officially renamed in honor of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a native of Webster, Maine. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1943 and earned several medals including the Purple Heart for sustaining wounds during the Battle of the Bulge.

Fort Bragg is a place where ordinary people transform into heroes, ordinary people like Pfc. Roland L. Bragg. - Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson

"He was a very humble person. He wasn't one to show off and tell everybody what he's done," said Bragg's granddaughter Jennifer Bell.

It's been 26 years since his family said goodbye to him. Family members said Bragg taught them to be self-sufficient.

"Grandpa taught me how to change the oil in my car and change my tire. At least I know how to do that," Bell said.

During the redesignation ceremony, Bragg's family sat proudly on the front row, but there was some concern early on.

"I try not to get into political discussions. Our family was thrust into something that could be divisive," said Rebecca Amirpour, another granddaughter.

Fort Bragg was originally named in 1918 for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, a West Point graduate and slave owner. It was renamed Fort Liberty in June 2023 during the Biden Administration, a change that set off a firestorm of opinions on both sides. It was something that didn't sit well with many veterans living in Fayetteville.

"You had people out there that were like, it will always be Fort Bragg to me," said veteran Rick Murillo.

"I understand it offended some people. I don't agree with their feelings. Everybody has their own," said veteran Chris Corbin.

According to Fort Bragg officials, the signs across the installation will be changed by the end of March. They anticipate the total cost of the redesignating the installation to be 70% less than what it cost to change it all to Liberty in 2023. Officials estimated the cost to redesignate to Fort Liberty totaled $8 million.

Anderson said it has been 80 years since Roland Bragg trained at Fort Bragg. Since then, hundreds of warfighters have passed through and many more will continue to answer the nation's call from the center of the military universe.

"Fort Bragg is a place where ordinary people transform into heroes, ordinary people like Pfc. Roland L. Bragg," Anderson said.