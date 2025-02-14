Fort Bragg name returns to NC Army post after Hegseth signs memo

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum on Monday night restoring the name of the Army post now known as Fort Liberty.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's official -- Fort Bragg is back.

The Fort Bragg Public Affairs Office said Friday that Fort Liberty is renamed to Bragg, effective immediately. An official ceremony is in the works, but there is no scheduled date yet.

Originally named for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, now the post's name will be dedicated to Pvt. First Class Roland L. Bragg, who served in World War II from July 1943 to November 1945.

He earned Silver Star and a Purple Heart for his service at the Battle of the Bulge, the Department of Defense said.

"He'd be humble, but he'd be surprised, and he'd be very pleased," Roland's daughter Debra Sokoll said.

The process will include updating all official documentation, signage and digital platforms, according to the public affairs office.

'Bragg is back!'

Sokoll, 74, of Nobelboro, Maine heard about the renaming a day after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signed a memo restoring the name of the Army post known as Fort Liberty since 2023 to Fort Bragg.

In a video he posted on X announcing that he was renaming the base, Hegseth said: "That's right. Bragg is back!"

Since President Donald Trump started his second term, there has been speculation that the post could revert to its original name. It became Fort Liberty during former President Joe Biden's administration. That was part of a national effort under Biden to remove names that honored Confederate leaders.

Trump promised to redesignate Fort Liberty back to Bragg on the campaign trail last year. He hinted at the name reversal during his town hall in Fayetteville back in October.

