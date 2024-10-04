Donald Trump in Fayetteville to talk with voters, share policies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump will host a Town Hall Friday in Fayetteville.

According to a press release, he will take questions directly from voters and share how his policies "will put working men and women in North Carolina first."

The Town Hall will be at the Crown Complex on Coliseum Drive. The press release said Trump will deliver remarks at 7 p.m., and doors open at 4 p.m.

The former president has visited the state several times this year. Last month, he stopped along the state's coast in Wilmington, which was his first outdoor rally since the second apparent attempt to assassinate him.

He argued women would be safer and more prosperous with him as president.

"I will protect women at a level never seen before. They will finally be healthy, hopeful, safe and secure," Trump said. "Their lives will be happy, beautiful, and their lives will be great again. So women, we love you. We're going to take care of you."

He also said women won't have to think about abortion because decisions about regulating it are now left to the states.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, many Republican-led states restricted or eliminated abortion access.

North Carolina banned most abortions after 12 weeks last year. Republicans in the state legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto.

VP Kamala Harris' campaign was also active this week in the Tar Heel state.

On Sunday, Governor of Maryland Wes Moore was in NC to campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket for the 2024 election.

Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz combined have visited the battleground state several times this year.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The featured video is from a previous report.