Trump, Harris campaigns heat up in North Carolina next week

Former President Donald Trump spoke to voters at the Mosak Group Warehouse in Mint Hill.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The campaigns of Donald Trump and VP Kamala Harris will both be active in North Carolina next week.

On Sunday, Governor of Maryland Wes Moore will be in NC, according to a press release, "to join local leaders in campaigning for the Harris-Walz ticket and meet with voters to highlight the stakes for North Carolinians" for the 2024 election.

At 1:30 p.m., Moore will speak at a Black leaders press conference. Other attendees include state representative Zack Hawkins and Raleigh councilman Corey Branch.

The Maryland governor will then be at a campaign field office opening in Cary, starting at 4 p.m.

VP Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz combined have visited the battleground state several times this year.

Trump will host a Town Hall in Fayetteville.

According to a Saturday press release, he will take questions directly from voters and share how his policies "will put working men and women in North Carolina first."

Similar to Harris and Walz, the former president has visited the state several times this year.

The Town Hall will be at the Crown Complex on Coliseum Drive on Friday, Oct. 4. The press release said Trump will deliver remarks at 7 p.m., and doors open at 4 p.m.

