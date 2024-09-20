Former President Donald Trump to hold campaign rally in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former President Donald Trump announced that he will be in Wilmington on Sept. 21.

Trump's campaign said the rally will start at 2 p.m. and be held at Aero Center Wilmington, 1830 Flightline Road. Doors open at 10 a.m.

The former president will focus his remarks on affordable housing, citing a report that nearly half of North Carolina renters are being "crushed under the weight of unaffordable rents."

The rally comes days after Republican VP nominee Sen. JD Vance visited Raleigh to speak about how he and the former President plan to improve the American economy, make food more affordable and address the immigration crisis.

Trump has won the state two presidential elections in a row, but his margin of victory in 2020 was slim and Democrats see it as an opportunity to upset the race.

The Harris-Walz campaign held a virtual news conference Wednesday, touting endorsements from Republicans who are voting for the Democratic ticket this fall.

"With Vice President Harris and Governor Walz, we have two leaders who support those of us who have put our lives on the line to defend the promise of America, stand up for our values, and will protect our fundamental freedoms. The same cannot be said for Donald Trump, JD Vance and their extreme MAGA allies like Mark Robinson," said State Sen. Val Applewhite. "Trump is not fit for leadership because he disrespects those who serve our country and only looks out for himself."

