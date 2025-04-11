SBI investigating deputy-involved shooting in Hoke County

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hoke County deputies were involved in a shooting overnight, the sheriff's office said Friday.

The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m., in the area of Darby Drive. Deputies responded to a call about a man with a gun and heard yelling and a shot fired.

The sheriff's office said two people were taken to a hospital but did not immediately release any other details.

ALSO SEE | Cumberland County ABC officer involved in shooting at store in Fayetteville, SBI says

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

The SBI said "no further details are available at this time."

Anyone with further information is asked to please contact Lt. Sullivan at (910) 875-5111.

ALSO SEE | Use of force justified in killing of suspect who shot Raleigh police officer Max Gillick, DA says

