VP Kamala Harris stops in NC for first post presidential debate stop

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is back on the campaign trail just days after the ABC News presidential debate.

VP Harris' first stop is planned for Charlotte today followed by a rally in Greensboro.

The visit to the Tar Heel state comes two days after she and former President Donald Trump face off in their first debate of the 2024 election, moderated by ABC News.

The debate was a chance for Harris -- who became the Democratic candidate after President Joe Biden left the race following his lackluster June debate performance -- and Trump to explain their policies on key issues. It's the first time the pair will meet in person. Likewise, the debate is Trump's first opportunity to attack Harris while laying out some of his own positions.

Governor Tim Walz will also hit the campaign trail in the battleground state of Michigan.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will also hit the trail, in addition to other top surrogates. Second Gentleman Emhoff will make stops in Nevada, Arizona, and Florida. First Lady Walz will be in Georgia, New Hampshire, and Maine.