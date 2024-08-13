Banning price gouging, help for first-time homebuyers: VP Harris release economic plan in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris held a campaign visit in Raleigh on Friday.

In a 28-minute speech before about 250 people, she promoted a broad set of economic proposals that she said would offer new tax breaks and lower the cost of living for Americans, aiming to address the financial concerns that are at the top of mind of voters and that Republican former President Donald Trump is trying to lay at her doorstep.

She spoke at the Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on the Scott Northern Wake Campus of Wake Tech Community College.

Harris' plans include a proposal for a federal ban on price gouging on groceries, as well as $25,000 in down payment help for certain first-time homebuyers and tax incentives for builders of starter homes.

"I know most businesses are creating jobs, contributing to our economy and playing by the rules, but some are not," Harris said "And that's just not right and we need to take action when that's the case."

Harris is calling for tax breaks aimed at families, as well as middle- and lower-income people. She would expand the child tax credit to up to $3,600 - and $6,000 for children in their first year of life. Harris would expand the earned income tax credit to cover people in lower-income jobs without children, which the campaign estimates would cut their effective tax rate by $1,500.

Harris also said she wants to lower health insurance premiums through the Affordable Care Act.

Many of the changes would require congressional approval, far from a given in the current political environment.

Harris is trying to blunt Trump's attacks on her as "a radical California liberal who broke the economy," as he put in during a speech Thursday at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he displayed popular grocery store items meant to represent the high cost of food.

Year-over-year inflation has reached its lowest level in more than three years, but food prices are still 21% above where they were three years ago. A Labor Department report this week showed that nearly all of July's inflation reflected higher rental prices and other housing costs, a trend that, according to real-time data, is easing. As a result, housing costs should rise more slowly in the coming months, contributing to lower inflation.

"New numbers this week alone show that inflation is down under 3% ...still we know that many Americans don't yet feel that progress in their daily lives," Harris told the crows. "Costs are still too high....together we will build what I call a opportunity economy. A opportunity economy."

Harris' grocery pricing proposal would instruct the Federal Trade Commission to penalize "big corporations" that engage in price spikes and singles out a lack of competition in the meat-packing industry for driving up meat prices.

Republicans blasted Harris over her economic proposals.

"Kamala Harris continues to lie that she will fix our country's economic crisis 'on day one,' but her day one started three-and-a-half years ago as vice president alongside failed Joe Biden," said Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley. "Kamala's economic agenda will spike prices and taxes in the long run, and her Maduro-like price controls will put America on the same path as communist countries that have been destroyed by the same weak economic policies. President Trump's record proves he can save our economy from the disaster created by Kamala Harris' failed leadership, and he will save our economy again when he returns to the White House."

National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said Harris' "Soviet-era price controls would put North Carolinians in bread lines and the economy into a death spiral."

Polls show that Americans are more likely to trust Trump over Harris when it comes to handling the economy: About 45% say Trump is better positioned to handle the economy, while 38% say that about Harris. About 1 in 10 trusts neither Harris nor Trump to better handle the economy, according to the latest Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

Harris canceled a trip to North Carolina last week because of Tropical Storm Debby, but it's clear that the state remains a top priority for her campaign.

North Carolina has been a hot spot for visits from President Joe Biden and Harris this year. After Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump in June, Raleigh was the first city where he held a rally in an attempt to reenergize Democratic voters. Harris also made two North Carolina stops -- in Greensboro and Fayetteville -- in the weeks leading up to Biden's decision to drop out of the race.

"When it comes to North Carolina, we went from a situation where Joe Biden was almost surely going down in defeat here, whereas Kamala Harris has a very real chance of winning," North Carolina State University political science professor Steven Greene said.

Dan Kanninen, battleground states director for the Harris campaign, said North Carolina "is as likely as any of those states to be the tipping point state, so we've invested in it heavily since the beginning."

Harris' newly announced running mate Tim Walz did not join Harris in Raleigh.

After her remarks, Harris went to Bayleaf Market, a small art gallery and artisanal store in Raleigh. She went inside the store with Gov. Roy Cooper and his daughter Hillary. Harris chatted with store owner Courtney Pernell. Harris told a reporter she bought pickles, barbecue sauce and fig preserves.

From there, Harris departed for Raleigh-Durham International Airport for the flight back to Washington. At RDU, she took no questions from reporters.

Donald Trump also made a stop in North Carolina on Wednesday in Asheville.

The Associated Press and Reuben Jones, Washington Report for Spectrum News, contributed to this report.