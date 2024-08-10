Donald Trump to speak at campaign event in Asheville on Wednesday

Former President Donald Trump says he has agreed to an offer from ABC News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Donald Trump is set to speak at an event in North Carolina on Wednesday.

The Trump-Vance Campaign announced that the event will be held at the Harrah's Cherokee Center at 87 Haywood Street in Asheville.

According to the campaign office, the former president is expected to speak about economic hardships being faced by North Carolina families.

Trump was in North Carolina last month for a rally in Charlotte where he marked his first public campaign event since Biden dropped out of the 2024 matchup and Harris became the Democrats' likely nominee.

Doors for the event will open at 1 p.m. and Trump is expected to speak at 4 p.m.

