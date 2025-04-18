ALE suspends ABC permits of Raleigh's Star Bar after gunfire damages rapper's van, other cars

Rap artist OMB Peezy's van and other vehicles were damaged in a shooting at Star Bar in Raleigh

Rap artist OMB Peezy's van and other vehicles were damaged in a shooting at Star Bar in Raleigh

Rap artist OMB Peezy's van and other vehicles were damaged in a shooting at Star Bar in Raleigh

Rap artist OMB Peezy's van and other vehicles were damaged in a shooting at Star Bar in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) announced Thursday night that a Raleigh bar's ABC permits have been suspended after the latest violent incident at the business.

On Sunday, a rap artist's van and other vehicles were struck by gunfire outside Star Bar at 1731 Trawick Road.

No one was hurt.

"ALE special agents conducted an investigation into ongoing violence associated with Star Bar, which ultimately resulted in the immediate suspension of its ABC permits by the ABC Commission," said Bryan House, ALE Director. "During the suspension, it is illegal to sell or serve alcohol at this establishment. We hope this suspension will help prevent future violence and have a positive impact on the surrounding community."

ALE said that Star Bar had "a history of violent incidents, arrests, and numerous calls for service, including controlled substance offenses, assaults, disturbances, shootings, and ABC violations occurring on or around the licensed premises."

This checkered history and the most recent incident led the ABC Commission to suspend Star Bar's ABC permits.

It's not the first time Star Bar has had its ABC permits suspended.

Raleigh Police continue to investigate the shooting.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.