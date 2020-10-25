fatal shooting

2 men in custody following overnight shooting in Raleigh that left 3 injured, 1 dead

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said two men are in custody following a shooting that killed one man and injured three others overnight.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Trawick Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Four men had gunshot wounds. One of the men was taken to WakeMed by EMS and the other three were taken in private vehicle.

On Sunday evening, authorities said one of the four men had died and identified him as Justin Carlton Jones, 25.

Raleigh police said two arrests have been made in connection to the shooting; Julius Jamaal McKinney, 38 and Jeffrey Steven Lynch, 38 have both been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

A homicide investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighfatal shootingshootingman shotraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
19-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in Robeson Co. shooting
Man charged with murder in weekend Rocky Mount shooting
Man killed in Rocky Mount shooting
Rapper Fetty Wap's brother shot and killed in New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kinston rally to go on despite COVID-19 in VP Pence's orbit
NC woman, 1 of 2 crew members, killed in aircraft crash in Ala.
NY officer accused of blasting 'Trump 2020' from patrol car suspended
Carolina Panthers fall to New Orleans Saints 27-24
White House chief of staff: 'We're not going to control the pandemic'
Senate votes to advance Amy Coney Barrett; confirmation expected Monday
Tropical Storm Zeta forms, could bring moisture to NC later this week
Show More
LATEST: NC reports 1,807 new COVID-19 cases. 7.2% positive test rate
Durham school mourns death of the 1st NC child to die from COVID-19
US sees second-highest day of COVID cases ever
VP Pence's chief of staff, top adviser both test positive for coronavirus
4 dead in 2-alarm house fire in NC; 3 Coast Guard families displaced
More TOP STORIES News