Shooting at Star Bar leaves one man in critical condition one night after after four were stabbed

RALEIGH -- A man was shot at the same bar that four others were stabbed over the weekend.
Around 12:24 a.m. Monday, Raleigh police officers were dispatched to WakeMed about a man who came to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The man was taken into surgery in critical condition.
An early investigation concluded the shooting happened at Star Bar on Trawick Road. ABC11 crews saw a window on the door of Conceited Hair Salon with a bullet hole in it next door. The window in the door was shattered.
The four people stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is active.
